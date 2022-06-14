Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

