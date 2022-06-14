Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

