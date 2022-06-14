Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.08.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
