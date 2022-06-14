Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 12,280 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,962.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,835.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 52,970 shares of company stock valued at $268,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

