Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

