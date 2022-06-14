Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $28,287.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $156,909. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

