RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of RGCO opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $172.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,020 shares of company stock worth $140,868. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.