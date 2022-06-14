Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $377.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,396.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

