Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.56. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 6,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

