StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EDUC stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

