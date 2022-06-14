StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
EDUC stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%.
About Educational Development (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
