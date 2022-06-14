First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

