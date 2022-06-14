Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
