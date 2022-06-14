Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.