Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

