Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:FANH opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.63. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
