Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.63. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fanhua by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 62.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 151,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

