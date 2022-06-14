Analysts Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $46.33

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. NCR has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $48.94.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

