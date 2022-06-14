Financial Comparison: Skeena Resources (SKE) and Its Rivals

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Skeena Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skeena Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A -$93.81 million -4.98 Skeena Resources Competitors $1.65 billion $141.09 million -9,692.00

Skeena Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -68.66% -57.14% Skeena Resources Competitors -114.99% 1.79% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Skeena Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skeena Resources Competitors 481 2778 3622 78 2.47

Skeena Resources currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.12%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 63.67%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Skeena Resources rivals beat Skeena Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

