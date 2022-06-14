Gambling.com Group (GAMB) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gambling.com Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Gambling.com Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gambling.com Group
|$42.32 million
|$12.45 million
|27.43
|Gambling.com Group Competitors
|$3.74 billion
|$52.84 million
|6.77
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gambling.com Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gambling.com Group
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Gambling.com Group Competitors
|99
|747
|1666
|40
|2.65
Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 63.72%. Given Gambling.com Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Gambling.com Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gambling.com Group
|24.76%
|18.59%
|15.74%
|Gambling.com Group Competitors
|-151.91%
|-80.01%
|-26.04%
About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.
