Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) PT at C$51.33

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

TSE AFN opened at C$30.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$577.03 million and a PE ratio of 49.29. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$44.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.30.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$292.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.48 million. Research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.8699999 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

