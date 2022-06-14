Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 12.16%.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($35.42) to €31.00 ($32.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($24.48) to €25.50 ($26.56) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.92) to €24.00 ($25.00) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($28.13) to €29.00 ($30.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.88) to €22.50 ($23.44) in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.07. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

