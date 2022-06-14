Comparing RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get RadNet alerts:

This table compares RadNet and MDxHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.32 billion 0.76 $24.73 million $0.33 53.73 MDxHealth $22.24 million 5.27 N/A N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 1.36% 6.82% 1.16% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RadNet and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 1 2 0 2.67 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

RadNet presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.79%. MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.90%. Given RadNet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RadNet beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadNet (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of images in the field of mammography, as well as AI solutions for lung and prostate cancer. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed 347 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About MDxHealth (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.