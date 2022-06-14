Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target at $83.20

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $59.36 on Friday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,938,000 after buying an additional 450,136 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Trimble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 131,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

