Smartsheet Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.