Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $76.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $591.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Hibbett by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

