FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.00.

Shares of DOL opened at C$71.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.90. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$53.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.80. The firm has a market cap of C$21.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

