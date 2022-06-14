Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $15.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLMN. Barclays started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.83 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.