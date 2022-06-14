Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on O. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

O opened at $63.21 on Monday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

