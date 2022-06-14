Comparing WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get WPP alerts:

This table compares WPP and SRAX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.60 billion 0.63 $876.90 million N/A N/A SRAX $28.55 million 3.07 -$34.32 million ($1.91) -1.75

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than SRAX.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A SRAX -129.60% -55.13% -35.08%

Volatility and Risk

WPP has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRAX has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WPP and SRAX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A SRAX 0 0 1 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 295.52%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than WPP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of SRAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SRAX beats WPP on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About SRAX (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.