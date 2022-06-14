Analysts Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price at $120.50

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.50.
DNKEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.91.
About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
