Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$39.90 Average PT from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Claude Généreux acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$195,300.

GWO opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$31.39 and a 1-year high of C$41.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.78.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.21%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

