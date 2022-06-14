G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 234.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 53,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

