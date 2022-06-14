AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($3.50) Per Share

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.50) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.10). The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANAB. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $601.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.19.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 668,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.