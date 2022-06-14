GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $57.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Cowen reduced their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in GDS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GDS by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in GDS by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.09. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

