Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Critical Comparison

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 109.48%. Gogoro has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 82.20%. Given Lucid Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Gogoro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A -64.95% -30.17% Gogoro N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Gogoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,003.41 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gogoro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group.

Summary

Lucid Group beats Gogoro on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Gogoro (Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

