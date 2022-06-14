Analysts Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT at C$24.58

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMP.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$16.60 and a 1 year high of C$24.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

