Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Receives $5.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.65 on Friday. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the first quarter valued at $1,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 429.1% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,378,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,644 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

