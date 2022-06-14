Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,394,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 146,938 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

