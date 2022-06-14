FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Issued By William Blair

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

CURV stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth about $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,487,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

