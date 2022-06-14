Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 3,963.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,963.85 ($48.11).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.83) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($55.83) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.13) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.83) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,628.50 ($44.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($53.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,590.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,695.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

