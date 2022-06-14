Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Shares of FIVE opened at $122.28 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Five Below by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.