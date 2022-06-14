Brokerages Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price at $108.17

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.17.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $111.76 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

