FY2023 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.06. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $88.77 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $110.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,679,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

