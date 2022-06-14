Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Smartsheet Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

SMAR opened at $29.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 374.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.