Agree Realty Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a report released on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

Shares of ADC opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

