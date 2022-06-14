FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OEC. Barclays lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of OEC opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.39%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,276,000 after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 81,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

