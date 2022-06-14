Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $122.28 on Monday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.69.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

