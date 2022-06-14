Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.70.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

