Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.70.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.16%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic American (AAME)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.