Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.65. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 252.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEZS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

