ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.34. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 27.16%.
ClearOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
