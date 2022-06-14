StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
CHCI opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.69.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.
