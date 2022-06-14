CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $26.80.
CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
