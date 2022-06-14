CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.