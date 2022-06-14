Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BLCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BLCM opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

